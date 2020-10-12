Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 1:56PM MDT until October 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Highway 26 east of Idaho Falls to Palisades. Highway
33 east of Rexburg to Driggs. Including the communities of
Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible as
well which may produce temporary closures of highways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.