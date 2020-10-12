Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 1:56PM MDT until October 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the second Wind
Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Highest blowing dust impact areas include: Interstate
15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts, Highways 20 and 26 across INL,
Interstate 86 from American Falls to Pocatello. Communities in
the Advisory include Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.
Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM
MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 8
PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible as
well which may produce temporary closures of highways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.