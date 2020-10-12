Wind Advisory issued October 12 at 7:49PM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Winds have begun to diminish below advisory levels this

evening. Strong gusty west winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph will return to the region Tuesday. And finally,

another round of strong gusty west winds of 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph are expected Wednesday.

* WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain including the Arco and

Mud Lake Desert regions.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday and 7 AM to 9 PM MDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road closures are also possible,

especially near recently turned soil where blowing dust may

reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.