High Wind Warning issued October 13 at 1:20PM MDT until October 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County

Lower Elevations, South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green

River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.