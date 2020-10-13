High Wind Warning issued October 13 at 8:56PM MDT until October 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County
Lower Elevations, South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green
River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.