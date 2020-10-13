Special Weather Statement issued October 13 at 2:38AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…West to southwest winds increasing to 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Sweetwater County and southern Lincoln County, including
Interstate 80.
* WHEN…Later this morning until around sunset.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for strong
crosswinds, especially high profile vehicles and vehicles towing
light trailers.
