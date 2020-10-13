Skip to Content
Published 2:38 am

Special Weather Statement issued October 13 at 2:38AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…West to southwest winds increasing to 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Sweetwater County and southern Lincoln County, including
Interstate 80.

* WHEN…Later this morning until around sunset.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for strong
crosswinds, especially high profile vehicles and vehicles towing
light trailers.



