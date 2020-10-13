Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 12:02PM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph

expected. Winds shifting out of the west Wednesday at 20 to 30

mph with strongest winds expected between Pocatello to Idaho

Falls.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert, and Snake River Plain including the

INL and the cities of Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho

Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American

Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…Through 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road closures are also possible,

especially near recently turned soil where blowing dust may

reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.