Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 2:11PM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper and Lower Snake River Plain

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT Wednesday. For

the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through

Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.