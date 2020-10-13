Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 2:11PM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 55 mph. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 22 possible.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper and Lower Snake River Plain
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT Wednesday. For
the Hard Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through
Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.