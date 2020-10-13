Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 2:11PM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone / Lava Beds.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through
Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.