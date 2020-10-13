Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 2:40AM MDT until October 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind
Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain including the Arco
and Mud Lake Desert regions.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM
MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 9
PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road closures are also possible,
especially near recently turned soil where blowing dust may
reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.