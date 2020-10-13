Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 2:40AM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and the Shoshone area.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility of 1/2 mile or less is

possible at times, especially near recently turned fields.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.