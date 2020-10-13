Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 2:40AM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and the Shoshone area.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility of 1/2 mile or less is
possible at times, especially near recently turned fields.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.