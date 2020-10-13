Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 2:40AM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the second Wind

Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Upper and Lower Snake River Plain including the Arco

and Mud Lake Desert regions.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM

MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 9

PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road closures are also possible,

especially near recently turned soil where blowing dust may

reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.