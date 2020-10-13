Wind Advisory issued October 13 at 7:40AM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph
expected. Winds shifting out of the west Wednesday at 20 to 30
mph with strongest winds expected between Pocatello to Idaho
Falls.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert, and Snake River Plain including the INL
and the cities of Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho
Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American
Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road closures are also possible,
especially near recently turned soil where blowing dust may
reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or less at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.