Freeze Warning issued October 14 at 11:06AM MDT until October 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 27 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 30

mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…The Shoshone/Lava Beds and Eastern Magic Valley

including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,

Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.