Freeze Warning issued October 14 at 2:05AM MDT until October 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone / Lava Beds.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Comments