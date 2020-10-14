Freeze Warning issued October 14 at 7:25PM MDT until October 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Lows of 28 to 35 degrees.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone area.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost conditions may damage unprotected crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.