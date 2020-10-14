Hard Freeze Warning issued October 14 at 11:06AM MDT until October 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 25 expected. Winds speeds have reduced below criteria

and therefore will be allowed to expire early.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain including

the INL and the cities of Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.