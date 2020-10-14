Hard Freeze Warning issued October 14 at 11:06AM MDT until October 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 25 expected. Winds speeds have reduced below criteria
and therefore will be allowed to expire early.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain including
the INL and the cities of Mud Lake, Craters of the Moon NM,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.