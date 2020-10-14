Hard Freeze Warning issued October 14 at 2:05AM MDT until October 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper and Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT
Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Comments