Hard Freeze Warning issued October 14 at 7:25PM MDT until October 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Lows of 24 to 32 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may kill unprotected crops

and other sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.