High Wind Warning issued October 14 at 2:09AM MDT until October 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green
River Basin.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
