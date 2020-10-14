High Wind Warning issued October 14 at 9:08AM MDT until October 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph
expected, particularly at the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County
Lower Elevations, South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green
River, Flaming Gorge, and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.