Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with occasional gusts

of 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…The Western Mountains as well as the Jackson Valley and

Star Valley.

* WHEN…Through this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for strong

crosswinds, especially high profile vehicles and vehicles towing

light trailers.