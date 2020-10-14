Wind Advisory issued October 14 at 11:06AM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…From the Raft River Region to Bear Lake Valley,

including the cities of Albion, City of Rocks, Malta,

Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Grace, Soda Springs, and Swan

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.