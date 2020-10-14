Wind Advisory issued October 14 at 11:06AM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 30
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…The Shoshone/Lava Beds and Eastern Magic Valley
including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,
Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
