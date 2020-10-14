Wind Advisory issued October 14 at 2:05AM MDT until October 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…From the Raft River Region to Bear Lake Valley,
including the cities of Albion, City of Rocks, Malta,
Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Grace, Soda Springs, and Swan
Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.