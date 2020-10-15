Freeze Warning issued October 15 at 2:10AM MDT until October 15 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone area.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.