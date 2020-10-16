Wind Advisory issued October 16 at 1:41PM MDT until October 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.