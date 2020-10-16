Wind Advisory issued October 16 at 1:41PM MDT until October 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Snake River plain and the Eastern Magic valley

including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Blackfoot, Burley,

Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Pocatello and Lava Hot Springs.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Also, high profile vehicles may have problems especially on I-15

from Malad pass to near Blackfoot with moderate to strong

cross-winds.

Boaters on area lakes, especially the American Falls reservoir,

should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can

overturn small craft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Use caution when boating

as rough waves are likely.