October 17, 2020 1:49 am
Wind Advisory issued October 16 at 7:13PM MDT until October 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic valley, Shoshone and Richfield Area, and
the Marsh Valley.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

