Special Weather Statement issued October 17 at 4:25PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park east across northern Bighorn

Basin.

* WHAT…Scattered to numerous snow showers. An inch of snow could

accumulate mainly on grassy or elevated areas. Roads could

briefly become slick during bursts of heavier snow.

* WHEN…Now through 9 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be under a half mile in

heavier snow.