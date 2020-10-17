Special Weather Statement issued October 17 at 4:25PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park east across northern Bighorn
Basin.
* WHAT…Scattered to numerous snow showers. An inch of snow could
accumulate mainly on grassy or elevated areas. Roads could
briefly become slick during bursts of heavier snow.
* WHEN…Now through 9 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be under a half mile in
heavier snow.
