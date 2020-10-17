Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued October 17 at 4:25PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park east across northern Bighorn
Basin.

* WHAT…Scattered to numerous snow showers. An inch of snow could
accumulate mainly on grassy or elevated areas. Roads could
briefly become slick during bursts of heavier snow.

* WHEN…Now through 9 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be under a half mile in
heavier snow.

