Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 1:48PM MDT until October 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

For Sundays Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts of 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic valley, Shoshone and Richfield Area, and

the Marsh Valley.

* WHEN…Through 9 PM MDT and Sundays from 12 PM MDT to 8 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. West winds will cause crosswinds on north-south

oriented routes, causing difficult travel for high profile

vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.