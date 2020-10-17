Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 1:48PM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For today, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. For Sundays Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts of 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,

Including the cities of Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening and Sunday from 12 PM MDT to 8

PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. West

winds will cause crosswinds on north-south oriented routes,

causing difficult travel for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rough chop is expected on American Falls

Reservoir.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.