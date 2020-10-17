Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 1:48PM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
For Sundays Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts of 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic valley, Shoshone and Richfield Area, and
the Marsh Valley.
* WHEN…Through 9 PM MDT and Sundays from 12 PM MDT to 8 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. West winds will cause crosswinds on north-south
oriented routes, causing difficult travel for high profile
vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments