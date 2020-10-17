Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 1:48PM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain, including

the cities of Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho

Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…From 12 PM MDT to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing Dust is expected along Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to

Roberts, resulting in rapid changes and low visibility.

Southwest winds will create crosswinds and difficult driving

conditions for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.