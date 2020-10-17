Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 1:48PM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain, including
the cities of Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho
Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…From 12 PM MDT to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing Dust is expected along Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to
Roberts, resulting in rapid changes and low visibility.
Southwest winds will create crosswinds and difficult driving
conditions for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.