Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 2:02AM MDT until October 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic valley, Shoshone and Richfield Area, and

the Marsh Valley.

* WHEN…From 12 PM MDT to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

West winds will create crosswinds on north-south oriented

routes, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.