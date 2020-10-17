Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 2:02AM MDT until October 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic valley, Shoshone and Richfield Area, and
the Marsh Valley.
* WHEN…From 12 PM MDT to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
West winds will create crosswinds on north-south oriented
routes, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.