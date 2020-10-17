Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 2:02AM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Sundays Wind Advisory includes Lower Snake River Plain,
Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Including the cities of Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon,
Downey, and Lava Hot Springs. Additional areas included on
Sundays Wind Advisory are Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River
Plain- Including the cities of Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the
Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…From 12PM MDT to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing Dust is expected along Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to
Roberts, resulting in low visibility and rapid changes in
visibility. Southwest winds will create crosswinds and
difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Check 511.idaho.gov for
the latest information on possible road closures due to blowing
dust.
