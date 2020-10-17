Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 2:02AM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For Saturdays Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph expected. For Sundays Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…For Saturdays Wind Advisories, Lower Snake River Plain,

Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Including the cities of Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon,

Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.

* WHEN…For Saturdays Wind Advisory, from 12 PM MDT to 9 PM MDT.

For Sundays Wind Advisory, from 12 PM MDT to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

West winds will cause crosswinds on north-south oriented routes,

causing difficult travel for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.