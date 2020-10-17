Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 7:18PM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For Sundays Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts of 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain, Shoshone

and Richfield area, and the Marsh Valley.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

West winds will cause crosswinds on north-south oriented routes,

causing difficult travel for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.