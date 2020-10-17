Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
October 18, 2020 2:20 am
Published 7:18 pm

Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 7:18PM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For Sundays Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts of 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain, Shoshone
and Richfield area, and the Marsh Valley.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
West winds will cause crosswinds on north-south oriented routes,
causing difficult travel for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content