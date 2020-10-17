Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 7:18PM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain,
including the cities of Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…From 12 PM MDT to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing Dust is expected along Interstate 15 from
Idaho Falls to Roberts, resulting in rapid changes and low
visibility. Southwest winds will create crosswinds and
difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.