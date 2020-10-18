Lake Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 12:57PM MDT until October 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.

For the Wind Advisory, Pocatello, Blackfoot and American Falls.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon to 7 PM MDT

Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.