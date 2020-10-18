Lake Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 7:56PM MDT until October 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon to 7 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.