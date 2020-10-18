Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 12:57PM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain,
Shoshone and Richfield area, and the Marsh Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.