today at 7:16 pm
Published 12:57 pm

Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 12:57PM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain,
Shoshone and Richfield area, and the Marsh Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

