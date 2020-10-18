Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 12:57PM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir.
For the Wind Advisory, Pocatello, Blackfoot and American Falls.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon to 7 PM MDT
Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.