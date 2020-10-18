Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 2:55AM MDT until October 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain,

Shoshone and Richfield area, and the Marsh Valley.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. West

winds will cause crosswinds on north-south oriented routes,

causing difficult travel for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust

may limit visibility with temporary road closures possible,

especially along Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.