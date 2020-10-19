Lake Wind Advisory issued October 19 at 1:31AM MDT until October 19 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds may create rough chop on area lakes
resulting in hazardous boating conditions, especially for small
craft water craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
may create rough chop resulting in hazardous boating conditions.