Wind Advisory issued October 20 at 1:44AM MDT until October 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain and Lava beds of the Eastern Magic

Valley.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

cause a few power outages. In addition, blowing dust is likely

especially near recently cultivated soils. Motorists should

expect difficult driving conditions at times with reduced

visibility due to blowing dust, and gusty cross winds. Be

prepared for possible road closures.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.