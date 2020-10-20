Wind Advisory issued October 20 at 1:44AM MDT until October 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Snake River Plain and Lava beds of the Eastern Magic
Valley.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
cause a few power outages. In addition, blowing dust is likely
especially near recently cultivated soils. Motorists should
expect difficult driving conditions at times with reduced
visibility due to blowing dust, and gusty cross winds. Be
prepared for possible road closures.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
