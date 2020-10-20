Wind Advisory issued October 20 at 1:53PM MDT until October 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain and Lava beds of the Eastern Magic

Valley.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.