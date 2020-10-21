Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 12:50PM MDT until October 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain and Lava beds of the Eastern Magic

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Localized blowing dust is likely with reduced visibility

causing potential road closures.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.