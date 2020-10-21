Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 7:07 pm
Published 12:50 pm

Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 12:50PM MDT until October 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain and Lava beds of the Eastern Magic
Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Localized blowing dust is likely with reduced visibility
causing potential road closures.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content