Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 2:26AM MDT until October 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Snake River Plain and Lava beds of the Eastern Magic
Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Widespread blowing dust is likely with reduced visibility
causing potential road closures.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
