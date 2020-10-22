Lake Wind Advisory issued October 22 at 2:11AM MDT until October 22 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…North winds of 10 to 15 mph expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Moderate northeast winds can produce rough chop on the
southwest end of American Falls Reservoir while also creating
hazardous boating conditions for small water craft at the West
End ramp.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can swamp or capsize smaller water craft.
